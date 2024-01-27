This Is A Time To Build A Position In Nevro Corp (NYSE: NVRO)

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.92, to imply a decrease of -0.94% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The NVRO share’s 52-week high remains $40.56, putting it -126.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.98. The company has a valuation of $649.96M, with an average of 0.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 621.01K shares over the past 3 months.

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) trade information

After registering a -0.94% downside in the last session, Nevro Corp (NVRO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.47, dropping -0.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.71%, and -18.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.73%. Short interest in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) saw shorts transact 4.82 million shares and set a 8.66 days time to cover.

Nevro Corp (NVRO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nevro Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Nevro Corp (NVRO) shares are -25.70% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3,600.00% against 10.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 9.30% this quarter before jumping 18.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $112.36 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $98.52 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $113.84 million and $95.18 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -1.30% before jumping 3.50% in the following quarter.

NVRO Dividends

Nevro Corp has its next earnings report out between February 14 and February 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nevro Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)’s Major holders

Nevro Corp insiders hold 2.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 108.02% of the shares at 111.14% float percentage. In total, 108.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.24 million shares (or 11.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $107.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.02 million shares, or about 8.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $76.85 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nevro Corp (NVRO) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port holds roughly 1.6 million shares. This is just over 4.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $44.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.13 million, or 3.13% of the shares, all valued at about 28.22 million.