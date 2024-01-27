Sony Group Corporation ADR (NYSE: SONY) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Sony Group Corporation ADR (NYSE:SONY)’s traded shares stood at 0.89 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $95.39, to imply a decrease of -1.68% or -$1.63 in intraday trading. The SONY share’s 52-week high remains $100.94, putting it -5.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $79.62. The company has a valuation of $117.60B, with an average of 0.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 862.42K shares over the past 3 months.

Sony Group Corporation ADR (NYSE:SONY) trade information

After registering a -1.68% downside in the last session, Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 100.33, dropping -1.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.67%, and 2.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.74%. Short interest in Sony Group Corporation ADR (NYSE:SONY) saw shorts transact 1.63 million shares and set a 1.79 days time to cover.

Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sony Group Corporation ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY) shares are 1.74% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1.47% against 17.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -11.80% this quarter before jumping 17.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -3.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $24.62 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20.42 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.82% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -8.29% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.90% annually.

SONY Dividends

Sony Group Corporation ADR has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sony Group Corporation ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.55, with the share yield ticking at 0.58% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sony Group Corporation ADR (NYSE:SONY)’s Major holders

Sony Group Corporation ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.92% of the shares at 7.92% float percentage. In total, 7.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Primecap Management Company. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 22.87 million shares (or 1.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.06 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Aristotle Capital Management, LLC with 11.57 million shares, or about 0.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.04 billion.

We also have Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard/Windsor II as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard/Primecap Fund holds roughly 13.24 million shares. This is just over 1.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.19 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.96 million, or 0.23% of the shares, all valued at about 276.96 million.