Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NASDAQ: NAMS) After -18.16% Decline From High?

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NASDAQ:NAMS)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.30, to imply a decrease of -7.12% or -$1.71 in intraday trading. The NAMS share’s 52-week high remains $26.35, putting it -18.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 74.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.63. The company has a valuation of $1.84B, with an average of 0.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 153.41K shares over the past 3 months.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NASDAQ:NAMS) trade information

After registering a -7.12% downside in the last session, NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NAMS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.35, dropping -7.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.36%, and 95.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 99.64%. Short interest in NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NASDAQ:NAMS) saw shorts transact 0.49 million shares and set a 3.25 days time to cover.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NAMS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NAMS) shares are 93.07% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -84.16% against 11.60%.

NAMS Dividends

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NASDAQ:NAMS)’s Major holders

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV insiders hold 6.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.12% of the shares at 85.71% float percentage. In total, 80.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.87 million shares (or 13.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $129.27 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC with 10.47 million shares, or about 12.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $124.53 million.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 18559.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.26 million