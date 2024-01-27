Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From 180 Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: ATNF) After -1808.7% Decline From High?

180 Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:ATNF)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.23, to imply an increase of 5.56% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The ATNF share’s 52-week high remains $4.39, putting it -1808.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.15. The company has a valuation of $2.30M, with an average of 0.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.20 million shares over the past 3 months.

180 Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:ATNF) trade information

After registering a 5.56% upside in the last session, 180 Life Sciences Corp (ATNF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2399, jumping 5.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.00%, and 21.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.54%. Short interest in 180 Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:ATNF) saw shorts transact 1.16 million shares and set a 0.58 days time to cover.

ATNF Dividends

180 Life Sciences Corp has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. 180 Life Sciences Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

180 Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:ATNF)’s Major holders

180 Life Sciences Corp insiders hold 4.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.21% of the shares at 7.52% float percentage. In total, 7.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc.. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 0.35 million shares (or 3.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $80109.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Armistice Capital, LLC with 0.13 million shares, or about 1.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $30077.0.

We also have Schwab Capital Trust-Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 180 Life Sciences Corp (ATNF) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2023, Schwab Capital Trust-Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.35 million shares. This is just over 3.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $80109.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 47852.0, or 0.48% of the shares, all valued at about 10986.0.