Should Post Holdings Inc (NYSE: POST) Rally After -6.52% Drop From High?

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)’s traded shares stood at 0.88 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $92.79, to imply an increase of 0.26% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The POST share’s 52-week high remains $98.84, putting it -6.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $78.85. The company has a valuation of $5.62B, with an average of 0.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 721.87K shares over the past 3 months.

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) trade information

After registering a 0.26% upside in the last session, Post Holdings Inc (POST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 93.65, jumping 0.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.68%, and 4.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.37%. Short interest in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) saw shorts transact 2.34 million shares and set a 3.26 days time to cover.

Post Holdings Inc (POST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Post Holdings Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Post Holdings Inc (POST) shares are 9.89% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -8.05% against 7.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 1.90% this quarter before jumping 4.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $1.92 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.02 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -4.76% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -6.93% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 48.90% annually.

POST Dividends

Post Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out between January 31 and February 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Post Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)’s Major holders

Post Holdings Inc insiders hold 18.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.98% of the shares at 111.60% float percentage. In total, 90.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.18 million shares (or 8.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $448.66 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Route One Investment Company, L.P. with 5.17 million shares, or about 8.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $448.35 million.

We also have Touchstone Funds Group Tr-Touchstone Mid-Cap Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Post Holdings Inc (POST) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Touchstone Funds Group Tr-Touchstone Mid-Cap Fd holds roughly 1.62 million shares. This is just over 2.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $140.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.59 million, or 2.60% of the shares, all valued at about 137.91 million.