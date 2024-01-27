Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RPHM) Has Gained 3.12% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RPHM)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.65, to imply a decrease of -2.37% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The RPHM share’s 52-week high remains $11.30, putting it -584.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.98. The company has a valuation of $54.96M, with an average of 0.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RPHM) trade information

After registering a -2.37% downside in the last session, Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (RPHM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7000, dropping -2.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.48%, and 17.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.12%. Short interest in Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RPHM) saw shorts transact 1.48 million shares and set a 0.59 days time to cover.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (RPHM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (RPHM) shares are -76.50% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -15.09% against 11.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -10.70% this quarter before jumping 40.00% for the next one.

RPHM Dividends

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc has its next earnings report out between March 25 and March 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RPHM)’s Major holders

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders hold 3.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.79% of the shares at 95.68% float percentage. In total, 92.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.79 million shares (or 14.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $31.39 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Novo Holdings A/S with 3.33 million shares, or about 9.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $21.85 million.

We also have Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (RPHM) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund holds roughly 1.75 million shares. This is just over 5.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.48 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.6 million, or 1.76% of the shares, all valued at about 3.91 million.