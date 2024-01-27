Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -10.21% YTD Loss?

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $32.63, to imply an increase of 1.78% or $0.57 in intraday trading. The PRTA share’s 52-week high remains $79.65, putting it -144.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.51. The company has a valuation of $1.75B, with an average of 0.7 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 901.94K shares over the past 3 months.

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) trade information

After registering a 1.78% upside in the last session, Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 34.75, jumping 1.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.27%, and -18.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.21%. Short interest in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) saw shorts transact 6.26 million shares and set a 5.32 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Prothena Corporation plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) shares are -49.10% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -11.74% against 15.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -1,116.70% this quarter before falling -50.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 66.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $2.15 million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $49.92 million and $2.17 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.51% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -14.43% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.60% annually.

PRTA Dividends

Prothena Corporation plc has its next earnings report out between February 12 and February 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Prothena Corporation plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.