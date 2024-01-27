Piedmont Lithium Inc (NASDAQ: PLL) Has Decreased By -74.49 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

Piedmont Lithium Inc (NASDAQ:PLL)’s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.80. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.62, to imply an increase of 2.92% or $0.5 in intraday trading. The PLL share’s 52-week high remains $76.78, putting it -335.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.45. The company has a valuation of $338.48M, with an average of 0.67 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 459.25K shares over the past 3 months.

Piedmont Lithium Inc (NASDAQ:PLL) trade information

After registering a 2.92% upside in the last session, Piedmont Lithium Inc (PLL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.60, jumping 2.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.67%, and -40.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.58%. Short interest in Piedmont Lithium Inc (NASDAQ:PLL) saw shorts transact 2.73 million shares and set a 6.05 days time to cover.

Piedmont Lithium Inc (PLL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Piedmont Lithium Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Piedmont Lithium Inc (PLL) shares are -67.07% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 149.01% against 10.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 198.40% this quarter before jumping 153.20% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $43.6 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $32.96 million.

PLL Dividends

Piedmont Lithium Inc has its next earnings report out between March 01 and March 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Piedmont Lithium Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Piedmont Lithium Inc (NASDAQ:PLL)’s Major holders

Piedmont Lithium Inc insiders hold 7.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.54% of the shares at 56.68% float percentage. In total, 52.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.32 million shares (or 6.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $76.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 1.13 million shares, or about 5.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $65.47 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Piedmont Lithium Inc (PLL) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF holds roughly 0.77 million shares. This is just over 4.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $34.54 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.54 million, or 2.79% of the shares, all valued at about 30.93 million.