Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: PHIO) -2130.91% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.55, to imply a decrease of -8.32% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The PHIO share’s 52-week high remains $12.27, putting it -2130.91% down since that peak but still an impressive -7.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.59. The company has a valuation of $1.34M, with an average of 81730.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 596.43K shares over the past 3 months.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) trade information

After registering a -8.32% downside in the last session, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (PHIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6893, dropping -8.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.50%, and -27.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.62%. Short interest in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) saw shorts transact 51820.0 shares and set a 0.4 days time to cover.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (PHIO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (PHIO) shares are -79.55% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 44.36% against 11.60%.

PHIO Dividends

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s Major holders

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp insiders hold 0.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.74% of the shares at 11.83% float percentage. In total, 11.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 7.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.45 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 24380.0 shares, or about 1.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $69970.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (PHIO) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 24380.0 shares. This is just over 1.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $69970.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 23486.0, or 1.06% of the shares, all valued at about 67404.0.