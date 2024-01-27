Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s traded shares stood at 0.53 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.86, to imply an increase of 2.16% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The VFF share’s 52-week high remains $1.25, putting it -45.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.55. The company has a valuation of $95.25M, with an average of 0.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 473.30K shares over the past 3 months.

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) trade information

After registering a 2.16% upside in the last session, Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8800, jumping 2.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.86%, and 6.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.53%. Short interest in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) saw shorts transact 0.95 million shares and set a 1.88 days time to cover.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Village Farms International, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) shares are 47.69% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 90.27% against 3.30%.

VFF Dividends

Village Farms International, Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Village Farms International, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s Major holders

Village Farms International, Inc. insiders hold 16.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.39% of the shares at 17.18% float percentage. In total, 14.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AdvisorShares Investments, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.52 million shares (or 3.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 1.12 million shares, or about 1.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.93 million.

We also have AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and Investment Managers Ser Tr II-AXS Cannabis ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF holds roughly 3.48 million shares. This is just over 3.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.78 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.95 million, or 0.86% of the shares, all valued at about 0.56 million.