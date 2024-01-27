Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL)

Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL)’s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.41, to imply an increase of 12.50% or $0.49 in intraday trading. The POL share’s 52-week high remains $42.90, putting it -872.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 75.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.06. The company has a valuation of $9.31M, with an average of 0.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL) trade information

After registering a 12.50% upside in the last session, Polished.com Inc (POL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.60, jumping 12.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.32%, and -10.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.87%. Short interest in Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL) saw shorts transact 0.18 million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Polished.com Inc (POL) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 39.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $87.76 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $120 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $64.07 million and $141.87 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 37.00% before dropping -15.40% in the following quarter.

POL Dividends

Polished.com Inc has its next earnings report out on November 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Polished.com Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL)’s Major holders

Polished.com Inc insiders hold 3.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.38% of the shares at 11.76% float percentage. In total, 11.38% institutions holds shares in the company.