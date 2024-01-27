Now Is The Time To Build A Position In NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP)

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s traded shares stood at 0.78 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.00. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.38, to imply a decrease of -8.59% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The NRXP share’s 52-week high remains $1.29, putting it -239.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.22. The company has a valuation of $32.55M, with an average of 0.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 870.54K shares over the past 3 months.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) trade information

After registering a -8.59% downside in the last session, NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4900, dropping -8.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.03%, and -18.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.91%. Short interest in NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) saw shorts transact 2.92 million shares and set a 1.65 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP) shares are 8.76% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 21.31% against 11.60%.

NRXP Dividends

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s Major holders

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders hold 33.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.27% of the shares at 7.99% float percentage. In total, 5.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.64 million shares (or 6.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.73 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 1.48 million shares, or about 1.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.71 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.98 million shares. This is just over 1.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.47 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.45 million, or 0.55% of the shares, all valued at about 0.22 million.