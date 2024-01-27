Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE: NINE)

Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE:NINE)’s traded shares stood at 0.56 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.60, to imply an increase of 1.17% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The NINE share’s 52-week high remains $14.35, putting it -451.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.78. The company has a valuation of $91.83M, with an average of 0.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 946.09K shares over the past 3 months.

Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE:NINE) trade information

After registering a 1.17% upside in the last session, Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.72, jumping 1.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.11%, and -10.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.99%. Short interest in Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE:NINE) saw shorts transact 3.3 million shares and set a 3.35 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nine Energy Service Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) shares are -45.49% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -280.00% against 11.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -220.70% this quarter before falling -1,266.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $142.15 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $144 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $166.67 million and $163.41 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -14.70% before dropping -11.90% in the following quarter.

NINE Dividends

Nine Energy Service Inc has its next earnings report out between March 06 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nine Energy Service Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE:NINE)’s Major holders

Nine Energy Service Inc insiders hold 20.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.41% of the shares at 71.90% float percentage. In total, 57.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SCF Partners, Inc.. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 9.09 million shares (or 25.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Gendell, Jeffrey L. with 3.1 million shares, or about 8.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $8.07 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.51 million shares. This is just over 1.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.2 million, or 0.56% of the shares, all valued at about 0.52 million.