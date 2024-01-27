Now Is The Time To Build A Position In KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH)’s traded shares stood at 0.88 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $59.50, to imply a decrease of -0.44% or -$0.26 in intraday trading. The KBH share’s 52-week high remains $64.00, putting it -7.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $33.92. The company has a valuation of $4.51B, with an average of 1.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) trade information

After registering a -0.44% downside in the last session, KB Home (KBH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 62.99, dropping -0.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.98%, and -5.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.74%. Short interest in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) saw shorts transact 5.39 million shares and set a 4.31 days time to cover.

KB Home (KBH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing KB Home share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. KB Home (KBH) shares are 12.16% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 7.97% against -14.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 8.30% this quarter before falling -11.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $1.46 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 2024, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.54 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 32.69% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 7.02% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.80% annually.

KBH Dividends

KB Home has its next earnings report out between March 20 and March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. KB Home has a forward dividend ratio of 0.80, with the share yield ticking at 1.34% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH)’s Major holders

KB Home insiders hold 13.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 108.32% of the shares at 125.71% float percentage. In total, 108.32% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.31 million shares (or 12.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $532.95 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 7.56 million shares, or about 9.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $390.75 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the KB Home (KBH) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 2.96 million shares. This is just over 3.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $152.95 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.43 million, or 3.06% of the shares, all valued at about 112.48 million.