Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL)

Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL)’s traded shares stood at 0.8 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.69, to imply a decrease of -4.42% or -$0.54 in intraday trading. The BOWL share’s 52-week high remains $17.45, putting it -49.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.85. The company has a valuation of $1.77B, with an average of 0.98 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.19 million shares over the past 3 months.

Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL) trade information

After registering a -4.42% downside in the last session, Bowlero Corp (BOWL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.61, dropping -4.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.42%, and -12.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.44%. Short interest in Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL) saw shorts transact 19.44 million shares and set a 12.55 days time to cover.

Bowlero Corp (BOWL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bowlero Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bowlero Corp (BOWL) shares are 1.83% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 350.00% against 23.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 1,300.00% this quarter before jumping 236.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $300.52 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $350.93 million.

BOWL Dividends

Bowlero Corp has its next earnings report out on February 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bowlero Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL)’s Major holders

Bowlero Corp insiders hold 9.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 120.32% of the shares at 132.26% float percentage. In total, 120.32% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Atairos Group, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 63.43 million shares (or 62.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $738.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 6.3 million shares, or about 6.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $73.31 million.

We also have Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I and Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Mid-Cap Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bowlero Corp (BOWL) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I holds roughly 3.37 million shares. This is just over 3.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $38.63 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.85 million, or 1.84% of the shares, all valued at about 21.58 million.