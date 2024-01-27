Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Banco Macro S.A. ADR (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro S.A. ADR (NYSE:BMA)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $33.62, to imply an increase of 2.06% or $0.68 in intraday trading. The BMA share’s 52-week high remains $33.43, putting it 0.57% up since that peak but still an impressive 56.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.55. The company has a valuation of $2.11B, with an average of 0.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 418.97K shares over the past 3 months.

Banco Macro S.A. ADR (NYSE:BMA) trade information

After registering a 2.06% upside in the last session, Banco Macro S.A. ADR (BMA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 33.75, jumping 2.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.51%, and 15.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.81%. Short interest in Banco Macro S.A. ADR (NYSE:BMA) saw shorts transact 0.67 million shares and set a 2.07 days time to cover.

Banco Macro S.A. ADR (BMA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Banco Macro S.A. ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Banco Macro S.A. ADR (BMA) shares are 47.74% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 126.58% against 9.80%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -11.82% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -38.05% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 24.74% annually.

BMA Dividends

Banco Macro S.A. ADR has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Banco Macro S.A. ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 1.16, with the share yield ticking at 3.45% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Banco Macro S.A. ADR (NYSE:BMA)’s Major holders

Banco Macro S.A. ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.78% of the shares at 4.78% float percentage. In total, 4.78% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Millennium Management Llc. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 0.34 million shares (or 0.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 0.25 million shares, or about 0.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $8.54 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Zacks Multi Asset Income ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Banco Macro S.A. ADR (BMA) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2023, Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF holds roughly 0.16 million shares. This is just over 0.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 37732.0, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 1.27 million.