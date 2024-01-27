National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EYE) Is Currently -125.64 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)’s traded shares stood at 0.86 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.42, to imply an increase of 3.30% or $0.62 in intraday trading. The EYE share’s 52-week high remains $43.82, putting it -125.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.71. The company has a valuation of $1.52B, with an average of 0.86 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.22 million shares over the past 3 months.

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) trade information

After registering a 3.30% upside in the last session, National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.15, jumping 3.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.36%, and -6.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.21%. Short interest in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) saw shorts transact 7.01 million shares and set a 7.19 days time to cover.

National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing National Vision Holdings Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) shares are 0.57% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -15.38% against 16.60%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -5.48% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -13.01% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.70% annually.

EYE Dividends

National Vision Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. National Vision Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)’s Major holders

National Vision Holdings Inc insiders hold 2.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 104.88% of the shares at 107.21% float percentage. In total, 104.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.17 million shares (or 15.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $295.67 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is William Blair Investment Management, LLC with 8.84 million shares, or about 11.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $214.67 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 5.28 million shares. This is just over 6.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $85.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.74 million, or 3.50% of the shares, all valued at about 59.22 million.