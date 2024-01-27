MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ: HOLO) Stock Dropped -52.55% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.19, to imply an increase of 0.10% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The HOLO share’s 52-week high remains $12.30, putting it -6373.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.18. The company has a valuation of $9.88M, with an average of 0.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.60 million shares over the past 3 months.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO) trade information

After registering a 0.10% upside in the last session, MicroCloud Hologram Inc (HOLO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2400, jumping 0.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.95%, and -52.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -45.20%. Short interest in MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO) saw shorts transact 0.79 million shares and set a 0.49 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

HOLO Dividends

MicroCloud Hologram Inc has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MicroCloud Hologram Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO)’s Major holders

MicroCloud Hologram Inc insiders hold 81.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.13% of the shares at 0.69% float percentage. In total, 0.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 28830.0 shares (or 0.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5607.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Securities, LLC with 10859.0 shares, or about 0.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2112.0.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Nationwide Multi Cap Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MicroCloud Hologram Inc (HOLO) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 28830.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5607.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 57.0, or 0.00% of the shares, all valued at about 11.0.