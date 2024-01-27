LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LX) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2024, The Stock Is Up 3.80% YTD

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LX)’s traded shares stood at 0.69 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.91, to imply a decrease of -9.05% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The LX share’s 52-week high remains $3.86, putting it -102.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.62. The company has a valuation of $265.03M, with an average of 0.96 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 576.46K shares over the past 3 months.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LX) trade information

After registering a -9.05% downside in the last session, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.12, dropping -9.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.11%, and 7.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.80%. Short interest in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LX) saw shorts transact 1.14 million shares and set a 1.8 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 57.28% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 233.97% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.36% annually.

LX Dividends

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR has its next earnings report out between March 11 and March 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.10, with the share yield ticking at 5.18% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LX)’s Major holders

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR insiders hold 3.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.53% of the shares at 30.48% float percentage. In total, 29.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FIL LTD. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.29 million shares (or 10.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $28.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 4.62 million shares, or about 3.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $10.59 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 1.66 million shares. This is just over 1.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.99 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.57 million, or 1.28% of the shares, all valued at about 4.71 million.