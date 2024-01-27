KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Surging 40.00% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.37, to imply an increase of 4.05% or $0.52 in intraday trading. The KALV share’s 52-week high remains $13.37, since that peak but still an impressive 53.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.26. The company has a valuation of $462.07M, with an average of 0.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 342.73K shares over the past 3 months.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) trade information

After registering a 4.05% upside in the last session, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.47, jumping 4.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.74%, and 13.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.14%. Short interest in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) saw shorts transact 2.76 million shares and set a 6.07 days time to cover.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) shares are 40.00% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 10.51% against 11.60%.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.95 million.

KALV Dividends

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.