Is QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: QSG) Expensive At $3.32? Check These Facts.

QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QSG)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.40. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.32, to imply an increase of 9.93% or $0.3 in intraday trading. The QSG share’s 52-week high remains $28.99, putting it -773.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.40. The company has a valuation of $128.12M, with an average of 0.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 189.51K shares over the past 3 months.

QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QSG) trade information

After registering a 9.93% upside in the last session, QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (QSG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.44, jumping 9.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 45.61%, and 97.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 112.82%. Short interest in QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QSG) saw shorts transact 0.11 million shares and set a 0.3 days time to cover.

QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (QSG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (QSG) shares are -55.79% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 220.00% against 13.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 353.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $130.83 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $134.29 million.

QSG Dividends

QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QSG)’s Major holders

QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR insiders hold 19.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.11% of the shares at 2.61% float percentage. In total, 2.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Millennium Management Llc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13537.0 shares (or 0.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.11 million.