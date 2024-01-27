Is Gold Resource Corp (AMEX:GORO) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Gold Resource Corp (AMEX:GORO)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.28. The GORO share’s 52-week high remains $1.80, putting it -542.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.26. The company has a valuation of $25.01M, with an average of 0.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 584.33K shares over the past 3 months.

Gold Resource Corp (AMEX:GORO) trade information

Gold Resource Corp (GORO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3200. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.98%, and -22.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.00%. Short interest in Gold Resource Corp (AMEX:GORO) saw shorts transact 0.21 million shares and set a 0.33 days time to cover.

Gold Resource Corp (GORO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gold Resource Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Gold Resource Corp (GORO) shares are -55.94% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -28.57% against 6.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -29.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $18.95 million.

GORO Dividends

Gold Resource Corp has its next earnings report out between February 29 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gold Resource Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gold Resource Corp (AMEX:GORO)’s Major holders

Gold Resource Corp insiders hold 0.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.33% of the shares at 21.49% float percentage. In total, 21.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.27 million shares (or 5.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with 2.18 million shares, or about 2.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.37 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gold Resource Corp (GORO) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.81 million shares. This is just over 4.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.18 million, or 2.47% of the shares, all valued at about 0.93 million.