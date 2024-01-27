Is Biohaven Ltd (NYSE: BHVN) Expensive At $44.89? Check These Facts.

Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $44.89, to imply a decrease of -0.18% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The BHVN share’s 52-week high remains $49.65, putting it -10.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.35. The company has a valuation of $3.07B, with an average of 0.98 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.17 million shares over the past 3 months.

Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) trade information

After registering a -0.18% downside in the last session, Biohaven Ltd (BHVN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 49.65, dropping -0.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.22%, and 3.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.88%. Short interest in Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) saw shorts transact 6.53 million shares and set a 4.76 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Biohaven Ltd (BHVN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Biohaven Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Biohaven Ltd (BHVN) shares are 143.70% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 59.06% against 15.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 57.20% this quarter before falling -35.00% for the next one.

BHVN Dividends

Biohaven Ltd has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Biohaven Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)’s Major holders

Biohaven Ltd insiders hold 12.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.35% of the shares at 95.25% float percentage. In total, 83.35% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Stifel Financial Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.62 million shares (or 8.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $134.42 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 5.32 million shares, or about 7.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $127.18 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Biohaven Ltd (BHVN) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 2.3 million shares. This is just over 3.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $42.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.6 million, or 2.34% of the shares, all valued at about 29.22 million.