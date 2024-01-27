Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ: HYZN) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2024, The Stock Is Down -15.17% Year-To-Date

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.76, to imply an increase of 10.20% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The HYZN share’s 52-week high remains $2.35, putting it -209.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.45. The company has a valuation of $186.00M, with an average of 0.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 624.78K shares over the past 3 months.

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) trade information

After registering a 10.20% upside in the last session, Hyzon Motors Inc (HYZN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7773, jumping 10.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 28.66%, and -14.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.17%. Short interest in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) saw shorts transact 9.57 million shares and set a 19.65 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

HYZN Dividends

Hyzon Motors Inc has its next earnings report out between April 01 and April 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hyzon Motors Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s Major holders

Hyzon Motors Inc insiders hold 50.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.13% of the shares at 36.33% float percentage. In total, 18.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Long Focus Capital Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.91 million shares (or 5.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Norges Bank Investment Management with 6.5 million shares, or about 2.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $10.07 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hyzon Motors Inc (HYZN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.23 million shares. This is just over 0.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.22 million, or 0.50% of the shares, all valued at about 1.17 million.