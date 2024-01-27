Hongli Group Inc (NASDAQ: HLP) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Hongli Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLP)’s traded shares stood at 0.37 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.38, to imply an increase of 10.70% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The HLP share’s 52-week high remains $8.68, putting it -264.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 69.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.72. The company has a valuation of $29.44M, with an average of 0.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 836.44K shares over the past 3 months.

Hongli Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLP) trade information

After registering a 10.70% upside in the last session, Hongli Group Inc (HLP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.17, jumping 10.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -27.88%, and 85.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 41.67%. Short interest in Hongli Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLP) saw shorts transact 0.25 million shares and set a 0.19 days time to cover.

HLP Dividends

Hongli Group Inc has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hongli Group Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hongli Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLP)’s Major holders

Hongli Group Inc insiders hold 76.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.40% of the shares at 1.72% float percentage. In total, 0.40% institutions holds shares in the company.