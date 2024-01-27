Galecto Inc (NASDAQ: GLTO) Down -6.94% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Galecto Inc (NASDAQ:GLTO)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.67, to imply an increase of 5.90% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The GLTO share’s 52-week high remains $3.70, putting it -452.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.50. The company has a valuation of $18.16M, with an average of 0.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 355.25K shares over the past 3 months.

Galecto Inc (NASDAQ:GLTO) trade information

After registering a 5.90% upside in the last session, Galecto Inc (GLTO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6947, jumping 5.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.52%, and 1.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.94%. Short interest in Galecto Inc (NASDAQ:GLTO) saw shorts transact 0.14 million shares and set a 0.2 days time to cover.

Galecto Inc (GLTO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Galecto Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Galecto Inc (GLTO) shares are -77.96% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 36.63% against 15.10%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -34.22% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 36.63% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 47.60% annually.

GLTO Dividends

Galecto Inc has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Galecto Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Galecto Inc (NASDAQ:GLTO)’s Major holders

Galecto Inc insiders hold 10.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.71% of the shares at 28.84% float percentage. In total, 25.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.83 million shares (or 14.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.66 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Novo Holdings A/S with 2.5 million shares, or about 9.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $6.29 million.

We also have BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Galecto Inc (GLTO) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust holds roughly 0.22 million shares. This is just over 0.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.17 million, or 0.61% of the shares, all valued at about 0.42 million.