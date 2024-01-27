Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FULC) Gains 2.96% YTD: What’s Next?

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FULC)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.95, to imply a decrease of -0.71% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The FULC share’s 52-week high remains $14.10, putting it -102.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 67.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.25. The company has a valuation of $429.65M, with an average of 0.67 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 620.10K shares over the past 3 months.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FULC) trade information

After registering a -0.71% downside in the last session, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.28, dropping -0.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.43%, and 5.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.96%. Short interest in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FULC) saw shorts transact 4.04 million shares and set a 5.05 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC) shares are 96.33% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 32.38% against 15.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 14.00% this quarter before falling -7.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -63.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $460k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $400k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $685k and $295k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -32.80% before jumping 35.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -17.57% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 32.79% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.40% annually.

FULC Dividends

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FULC)’s Major holders

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 1.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.39% of the shares at 94.65% float percentage. In total, 93.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.61 million shares (or 18.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $38.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RTW Investments LP with 6.06 million shares, or about 9.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $20.01 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 1.78 million shares. This is just over 2.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.83 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.69 million, or 2.74% of the shares, all valued at about 5.59 million.