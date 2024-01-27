For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ: SURG) Is Worth A Shot

Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ:SURG)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.38, to imply a decrease of -2.15% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The SURG share’s 52-week high remains $8.33, putting it -30.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.88. The company has a valuation of $108.08M, with an average of 0.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 378.24K shares over the past 3 months.

Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ:SURG) trade information

After registering a -2.15% downside in the last session, Surgepays Inc (SURG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.94, dropping -2.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.08%, and 8.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.09%. Short interest in Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ:SURG) saw shorts transact 2.16 million shares and set a 5.97 days time to cover.

Surgepays Inc (SURG) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 56.00% this quarter before jumping 45.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $34.24 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $34.91 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $36.23 million and $36.5 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -5.50% before dropping -4.40% in the following quarter.

SURG Dividends

Surgepays Inc has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Surgepays Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ:SURG)’s Major holders

Surgepays Inc insiders hold 34.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.91% of the shares at 16.54% float percentage. In total, 10.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 0.47 million shares (or 2.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.02 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Praetorian Pr LLC with 0.45 million shares, or about 2.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.87 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Surgepays Inc (SURG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.35 million shares. This is just over 2.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.11 million, or 0.65% of the shares, all valued at about 0.71 million.