FingerMotion Inc (NASDAQ: FNGR): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

FingerMotion Inc (NASDAQ:FNGR)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.83. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.27, to imply a decrease of -0.87% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The FNGR share’s 52-week high remains $7.97, putting it -251.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.01. The company has a valuation of $119.29M, with an average of 0.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 445.07K shares over the past 3 months.

FingerMotion Inc (NASDAQ:FNGR) trade information

After registering a -0.87% downside in the last session, FingerMotion Inc (FNGR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.69, dropping -0.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.19%, and -42.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.53%. Short interest in FingerMotion Inc (NASDAQ:FNGR) saw shorts transact 1.57 million shares and set a 3.66 days time to cover.

FNGR Dividends

FingerMotion Inc has its next earnings report out on January 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. FingerMotion Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

FingerMotion Inc (NASDAQ:FNGR)’s Major holders

FingerMotion Inc insiders hold 29.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.27% of the shares at 3.21% float percentage. In total, 2.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 100000.0 shares (or 0.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 93647.0 shares, or about 0.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.28 million.

We also have iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the FingerMotion Inc (FNGR) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, iShares Micro Cap ETF holds roughly 83540.0 shares. This is just over 0.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 25594.0, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 41718.0.