Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMBL) Recovered 18.64% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s -40.25% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.36, to imply an increase of 22.28% or $0.43 in intraday trading. The GMBL share’s 52-week high remains $6080.00, putting it -257527.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.92. The company has a valuation of $2.50M, with an average of 0.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 612.47K shares over the past 3 months.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) trade information

After registering a 22.28% upside in the last session, Esports Entertainment Group Inc (GMBL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.5000, jumping 22.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.83%, and -51.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.25%. Short interest in Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) saw shorts transact 0.17 million shares and set a 0.12 days time to cover.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (GMBL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Esports Entertainment Group Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Esports Entertainment Group Inc (GMBL) shares are -98.63% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 80.39% against 22.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -46.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11.17 million and $6.41 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

GMBL Dividends

Esports Entertainment Group Inc has its next earnings report out between February 19 and February 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Esports Entertainment Group Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s Major holders

Esports Entertainment Group Inc insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.15% of the shares at 0.15% float percentage. In total, 0.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by International Assets Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 39611.0 shares (or 0.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4214.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 21956.0 shares, or about 0.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $25908.0.

Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 21956.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25908.0