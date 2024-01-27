CVR Energy Inc (NYSE: CVI) Up 7.03% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

CVR Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI)’s traded shares stood at 0.86 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.61. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $32.43, to imply an increase of 4.28% or $1.33 in intraday trading. The CVI share’s 52-week high remains $36.47, putting it -12.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.94. The company has a valuation of $3.26B, with an average of 0.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 914.16K shares over the past 3 months.

CVR Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI) trade information

After registering a 4.28% upside in the last session, CVR Energy Inc (CVI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 32.45, jumping 4.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.10%, and 2.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.03%. Short interest in CVR Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI) saw shorts transact 7.97 million shares and set a 7.7 days time to cover.

CVR Energy Inc (CVI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CVR Energy Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CVR Energy Inc (CVI) shares are -0.82% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -13.58% against -19.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -74.40% this quarter before falling -68.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -14.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $2.26 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.91 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.68 billion and $2.17 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -15.80% before dropping -11.80% in the following quarter.

CVI Dividends

CVR Energy Inc has its next earnings report out between February 19 and February 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CVR Energy Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 3.67, with the share yield ticking at 11.31% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CVR Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI)’s Major holders

CVR Energy Inc insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 104.67% of the shares at 104.67% float percentage. In total, 104.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Icahn Carl C. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 71.2 million shares (or 70.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.13 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.08 million shares, or about 5.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $152.07 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Pacer Small Cap U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CVR Energy Inc (CVI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1.97 million shares. This is just over 1.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $66.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.96 million, or 1.95% of the shares, all valued at about 71.84 million.