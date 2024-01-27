Crexendo Inc (NASDAQ: CXDO) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Up 25.77% Year-To-Date

Crexendo Inc (NASDAQ:CXDO)’s traded shares stood at 0.62 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.20. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.10, to imply a decrease of -3.94% or -$0.25 in intraday trading. The CXDO share’s 52-week high remains $7.18, putting it -17.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 79.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.24. The company has a valuation of $158.78M, with an average of 0.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 172.63K shares over the past 3 months.

Crexendo Inc (NASDAQ:CXDO) trade information

After registering a -3.94% downside in the last session, Crexendo Inc (CXDO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.18, dropping -3.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.91%, and 30.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.77%. Short interest in Crexendo Inc (NASDAQ:CXDO) saw shorts transact 79750.0 shares and set a 0.36 days time to cover.

Crexendo Inc (CXDO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Crexendo Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Crexendo Inc (CXDO) shares are 264.18% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 18.75% against 22.10%.

CXDO Dividends

Crexendo Inc has its next earnings report out between March 12 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Crexendo Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.01, with the share yield ticking at 0.08% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.