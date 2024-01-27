Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE: CIVI) Recovered 15.55% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s -4.15% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE:CIVI)’s traded shares stood at 0.81 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $65.54, to imply a decrease of -1.13% or -$0.75 in intraday trading. The CIVI share’s 52-week high remains $83.92, putting it -28.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $55.35. The company has a valuation of $6.15B, with an average of 0.91 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE:CIVI) trade information

After registering a -1.13% downside in the last session, Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 66.69, dropping -1.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.83%, and -7.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.15%. Short interest in Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE:CIVI) saw shorts transact 8.52 million shares and set a 6.67 days time to cover.

Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Civitas Resources Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) shares are -4.78% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -32.78% against -30.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 10.00% this quarter before jumping 32.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -7.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $1.19 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.36 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $814.27 million and $648.8 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 45.90% before jumping 109.70% in the following quarter.

CIVI Dividends

Civitas Resources Inc has its next earnings report out between February 20 and February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Civitas Resources Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 7.18, with the share yield ticking at 10.96% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE:CIVI)’s Major holders

Civitas Resources Inc insiders hold 7.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.39% of the shares at 99.16% float percentage. In total, 91.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 16.48 million shares (or 17.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.14 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC with 11.64 million shares, or about 12.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $807.78 million.

We also have Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds roughly 2.88 million shares. This is just over 3.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $215.91 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.66 million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about 215.2 million.