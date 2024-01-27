Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: CTRM) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2024, The Stock Is Up 16.99% Year-To-Date

Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s traded shares stood at 0.36 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.50, to imply a decrease of -4.37% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The CTRM share’s 52-week high remains $1.24, putting it -148.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.29. The company has a valuation of $48.04M, with an average of 0.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 806.18K shares over the past 3 months.

Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM) trade information

After registering a -4.37% downside in the last session, Castor Maritime Inc (CTRM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5299, dropping -4.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.32%, and 17.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.99%. Short interest in Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM) saw shorts transact 0.71 million shares and set a 0.54 days time to cover.

CTRM Dividends

Castor Maritime Inc has its next earnings report out between March 06 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Castor Maritime Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Major holders

Castor Maritime Inc insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.93% of the shares at 0.93% float percentage. In total, 0.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.23 million shares (or 0.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.14 million shares, or about 0.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $63219.0.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Castor Maritime Inc (CTRM) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF holds roughly 0.23 million shares. This is just over 0.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $92488.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 49703.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 22550.0.