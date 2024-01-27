Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ESTA) Stock?

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA)’s traded shares stood at 0.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $35.90, to imply a decrease of -0.31% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The ESTA share’s 52-week high remains $79.88, putting it -122.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.96. The company has a valuation of $926.58M, with an average of 0.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 660.81K shares over the past 3 months.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) trade information

After registering a -0.31% downside in the last session, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 38.20, dropping -0.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.10%, and 41.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 38.66%. Short interest in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) saw shorts transact 2.96 million shares and set a 6.88 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Establishment Labs Holdings Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA) shares are -48.94% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -29.67% against 4.20%.

ESTA Dividends

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA)’s Major holders

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc insiders hold 12.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.27% of the shares at 90.89% float percentage. In total, 79.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by JW Asset Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.19 million shares (or 12.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $219.04 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RTW Investments LP with 2.49 million shares, or about 9.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $171.12 million.

We also have Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd holds roughly 0.47 million shares. This is just over 1.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.32 million, or 1.26% of the shares, all valued at about 22.22 million.