Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APGE): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $36.50, to imply an increase of 1.14% or $0.41 in intraday trading. The APGE share’s 52-week high remains $36.33, putting it 0.47% up since that peak but still an impressive 61.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.19. The company has a valuation of $1.36B, with an average of 0.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 311.02K shares over the past 3 months.

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) trade information

After registering a 1.14% upside in the last session, Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 36.94, jumping 1.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.34%, and 17.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.64%. Short interest in Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) saw shorts transact 3.77 million shares and set a 13.03 days time to cover.

APGE Dividends

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Apogee Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)’s Major holders

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 13.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 109.42% of the shares at 127.00% float percentage. In total, 109.42% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SG Americas Securities, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 4931.0 shares (or 0.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.11 million.

We also have Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 0.45 million shares. This is just over 0.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.56 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.28 million, or 0.55% of the shares, all valued at about 5.96 million.