Alto Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ: ALTO) Down -28.20% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Alto Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:ALTO)’s traded shares stood at 0.69 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.91. The ALTO share’s 52-week high remains $4.97, putting it -160.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.20. The company has a valuation of $138.13M, with an average of 0.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.41 million shares over the past 3 months.

Alto Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:ALTO) trade information

Alto Ingredients Inc (ALTO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.1700. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.73%, and -32.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.20%. Short interest in Alto Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:ALTO) saw shorts transact 1.68 million shares and set a 1.58 days time to cover.

Alto Ingredients Inc (ALTO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Alto Ingredients Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Alto Ingredients Inc (ALTO) shares are -51.52% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 70.00% against 12.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 82.60% this quarter before jumping 33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -7.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $292.76 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $282.1 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $328.44 million and $313.89 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -10.90% before dropping -10.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.81% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 63.33% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

ALTO Dividends

Alto Ingredients Inc has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Alto Ingredients Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Alto Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:ALTO)’s Major holders

Alto Ingredients Inc insiders hold 5.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.08% of the shares at 41.50% float percentage. In total, 39.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 3.76 million shares (or 4.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.34 million shares, or about 3.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $4.46 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alto Ingredients Inc (ALTO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.66 million shares. This is just over 3.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.07 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.49 million, or 1.96% of the shares, all valued at about 2.85 million.