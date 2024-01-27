Akili Inc (NASDAQ: AKLI) Stock Falling -45.82% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Akili Inc (NASDAQ:AKLI)’s traded shares stood at 0.7 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.28, to imply an increase of 8.31% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The AKLI share’s 52-week high remains $2.20, putting it -685.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.25. The company has a valuation of $21.64M, with an average of 77900.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 121.93K shares over the past 3 months.

Akili Inc (NASDAQ:AKLI) trade information

After registering a 8.31% upside in the last session, Akili Inc (AKLI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3200, jumping 8.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.25%, and -45.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.28%. Short interest in Akili Inc (NASDAQ:AKLI) saw shorts transact 81470.0 shares and set a 0.42 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Akili Inc (AKLI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Akili Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Akili Inc (AKLI) shares are -76.18% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 75.67% against 13.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 472.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $800k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $900k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $111k and $113k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 620.70% before jumping 696.50% in the following quarter.

AKLI Dividends

Akili Inc has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Akili Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Akili Inc (NASDAQ:AKLI)’s Major holders

Akili Inc insiders hold 18.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.77% of the shares at 67.24% float percentage. In total, 54.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Social Capital Group LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.87 million shares (or 15.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with 11.51 million shares, or about 14.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $12.78 million.

We also have Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF and iShares Micro Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Akili Inc (AKLI) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF holds roughly 0.14 million shares. This is just over 0.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.11 million, or 0.14% of the shares, all valued at about 0.1 million.