Agrify Corp (NASDAQ: AGFY) Have Dipped -51.82% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s traded shares stood at 0.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.61, to imply a decrease of -6.64% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The AGFY share’s 52-week high remains $11.59, putting it -1800.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.57. The company has a valuation of $1.03M, with an average of 8.01 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.31 million shares over the past 3 months.

Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY) trade information

After registering a -6.64% downside in the last session, Agrify Corp (AGFY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9250, dropping -6.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -42.92%, and -49.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -51.82%. Short interest in Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY) saw shorts transact 17340.0 shares and set a 0.7 days time to cover.

AGFY Dividends

Agrify Corp has its next earnings report out on January 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Agrify Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s Major holders

Agrify Corp insiders hold 7.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.96% of the shares at 4.28% float percentage. In total, 3.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.35 million shares (or 1.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $65940.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AXS Investments, LLC with 28700.0 shares, or about 0.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $5407.0.

We also have Investment Managers Ser Tr II-AXS Cannabis ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Agrify Corp (AGFY) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Investment Managers Ser Tr II-AXS Cannabis ETF holds roughly 26368.0 shares. This is just over 0.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4751.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9456.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 1781.0.