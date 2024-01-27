After Plunging -0.89% During Past Week, Is Minim Inc (NASDAQ: MINM) Still A Buy?

Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.22, to imply a decrease of -0.45% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The MINM share’s 52-week high remains $14.00, putting it -530.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.60. The company has a valuation of $4.22M, with an average of 0.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.27 million shares over the past 3 months.

Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM) trade information

After registering a -0.45% downside in the last session, Minim Inc (MINM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.59, dropping -0.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.89%, and 15.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.69%. Short interest in Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM) saw shorts transact 75810.0 shares and set a 0.03 days time to cover.

Minim Inc (MINM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Minim Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Minim Inc (MINM) shares are -39.18% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 58.82% against 35.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $11 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.5 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $13.3 million and $12.86 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -17.30% before dropping -10.60% in the following quarter.

MINM Dividends

Minim Inc has its next earnings report out between March 27 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Minim Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM)’s Major holders

Minim Inc insiders hold 57.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.65% of the shares at 3.89% float percentage. In total, 1.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc.. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 27881.0 shares (or 1.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $61895.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 11800.0 shares, or about 0.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $26196.0.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Minim Inc (MINM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund holds roughly 27881.0 shares. This is just over 1.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $61895.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5595.0, or 0.21% of the shares, all valued at about 12420.0.