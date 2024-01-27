AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: ADTH) Fell -5.26% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:ADTH)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.85, to imply a decrease of -1.04% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The ADTH share’s 52-week high remains $3.00, putting it -5.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 61.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.11. The company has a valuation of $251.48M, with an average of 0.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 180.69K shares over the past 3 months.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:ADTH) trade information

After registering a -1.04% downside in the last session, AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (ADTH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.02, dropping -1.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.38%, and 106.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 96.55%. Short interest in AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:ADTH) saw shorts transact 0.52 million shares and set a 2.03 days time to cover.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (ADTH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AdTheorent Holding Company Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (ADTH) shares are 93.88% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 100.00% against -5.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -12.50% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $56.2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $35.13 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $51.78 million and $32.67 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.50% before jumping 7.50% in the following quarter.

ADTH Dividends

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc has its next earnings report out between February 29 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AdTheorent Holding Company Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:ADTH)’s Major holders

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc insiders hold 12.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.96% of the shares at 86.39% float percentage. In total, 75.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Corbin Capital Partners, LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.87 million shares (or 3.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.02 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC with 2.79 million shares, or about 3.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $3.9 million.

We also have Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I and Columbia Fds Var Ins Tr-Columbia Var Port-Small Cap Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (ADTH) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I holds roughly 1.67 million shares. This is just over 1.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.58 million, or 0.65% of the shares, all valued at about 0.81 million.