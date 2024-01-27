A Look At OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)’s traded shares stood at 0.86 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.37, to imply an increase of 0.68% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The OSW share’s 52-week high remains $14.67, putting it -9.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.82. The company has a valuation of $1.34B, with an average of 0.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 507.80K shares over the past 3 months.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) trade information

After registering a 0.68% upside in the last session, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.63, jumping 0.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.89%, and -7.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.18%. Short interest in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) saw shorts transact 2.76 million shares and set a 4.66 days time to cover.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) shares are 8.79% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 139.29% against 23.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 21.40% this quarter before jumping 30.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 46.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $198.15 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $204.95 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $168.92 million and $172.98 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.30% before jumping 18.50% in the following quarter.

OSW Dividends

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out between February 20 and February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)’s Major holders

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited insiders hold 10.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.64% of the shares at 103.62% float percentage. In total, 92.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ariel Investments, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.71 million shares (or 13.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $165.87 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Select Equity Group, Inc. with 9.01 million shares, or about 9.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $108.97 million.

We also have Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund holds roughly 1.72 million shares. This is just over 1.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.82 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.67 million, or 1.68% of the shares, all valued at about 19.12 million.