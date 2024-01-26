Wipro Ltd. ADR (NYSE: WIT) Have Gained 2.78% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Wipro Ltd. ADR (NYSE:WIT)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.87. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.72, to imply a decrease of -0.09% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The WIT share’s 52-week high remains $6.39, putting it -11.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.32. The company has a valuation of $29.91B, with an average of 4.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.15 million shares over the past 3 months.

Wipro Ltd. ADR (NYSE:WIT) trade information

After registering a -0.09% downside in the latest session, Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.80, dropping -0.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.95%, and 3.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.78%. Short interest in Wipro Ltd. ADR (NYSE:WIT) saw shorts transact 12.42 million shares and set a 6.46 days time to cover.

Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Wipro Ltd. ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT) shares are 17.56% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 4.00% against 12.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $2.68 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.77 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.62% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 23.05% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.00% annually.

WIT Dividends

Wipro Ltd. ADR has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Wipro Ltd. ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.06, with the share yield ticking at 1.07% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Wipro Ltd. ADR (NYSE:WIT)’s Major holders

Wipro Ltd. ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.56% of the shares at 2.56% float percentage. In total, 2.56% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 30.72 million shares (or 0.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $176.02 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 12.47 million shares, or about 0.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $71.47 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2023, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 5.79 million shares. This is just over 0.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $33.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.82 million, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about 21.9 million.