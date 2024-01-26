Why Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TCOM) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s traded shares stood at 0.52 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $37.60, to imply an increase of 1.06% or $0.39 in intraday trading. The TCOM share’s 52-week high remains $43.59, putting it -15.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.70. The company has a valuation of $24.82B, with an average of 2.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.99 million shares over the past 3 months.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

After registering a 1.06% upside in the latest session, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 37.55, jumping 1.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.63%, and 10.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.43%. Short interest in Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) saw shorts transact 8.23 million shares and set a 2.29 days time to cover.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Trip.com Group Ltd ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) shares are -0.01% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 713.79% against 23.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 200.00% this quarter before jumping 14.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 112.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $1.42 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.54 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $727.34 million and $1.28 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 94.80% before jumping 20.00% in the following quarter.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR has its next earnings report out between March 04 and March 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Trip.com Group Ltd ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 0.09% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.61% of the shares at 39.61% float percentage. In total, 39.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 27.36 million shares (or 4.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.03 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 23.47 million shares, or about 3.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $882.12 million.

We also have New Perspective Fund Inc and Capital World Growth and Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, New Perspective Fund Inc holds roughly 13.1 million shares. This is just over 2.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $492.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.0 million, or 1.53% of the shares, all valued at about 375.87 million.