Why Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE: TEVA) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA)’s traded shares stood at 9.27 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.83, to imply a decrease of -1.17% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The TEVA share’s 52-week high remains $12.21, putting it -3.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.09. The company has a valuation of $13.26B, with an average of 11.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.96 million shares over the past 3 months.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA) trade information

After registering a -1.17% downside in the last session, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.21, dropping -1.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.64%, and 12.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.31%. Short interest in Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA) saw shorts transact 16.35 million shares and set a 1.87 days time to cover.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) shares are 38.85% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -7.94% against 14.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 8.50% this quarter before jumping 27.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $4.01 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.7 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.88 billion and $3.63 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.20% before jumping 2.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 33.47% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -8.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.60% annually.

TEVA Dividends

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA)’s Major holders

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.43% of the shares at 51.43% float percentage. In total, 51.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 40.29 million shares (or 3.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $303.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Phoenix Holdings Ltd. with 33.7 million shares, or about 3.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $253.79 million.

We also have Fundamental Investors Inc and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Fundamental Investors Inc holds roughly 6.73 million shares. This is just over 0.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $68.62 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.19 million, or 0.55% of the shares, all valued at about 60.43 million.