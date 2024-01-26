What Could Change After Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNSP) Drops -14.63% From The High-Point?

Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.97. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.41, to imply a decrease of -12.95% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The CNSP share’s 52-week high remains $4.40, putting it -973.17% down since that peak but still an impressive -14.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.47. The company has a valuation of $2.54M, with an average of 0.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 118.55K shares over the past 3 months.

Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) trade information

After registering a -12.95% downside in the latest session, Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNSP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6900, dropping -12.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -47.52%, and -68.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -67.77%. Short interest in Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) saw shorts transact 0.19 million shares and set a 1.48 days time to cover.

CNSP Dividends

Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc has its next earnings report out between April 01 and April 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP)’s Major holders

Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders hold 3.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.18% of the shares at 3.28% float percentage. In total, 3.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 23765.0 shares (or 0.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $52995.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 22556.0 shares, or about 0.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $50299.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNSP) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 23765.0 shares. This is just over 0.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $52995.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2168.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 3989.0.