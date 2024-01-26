Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOWL) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOWL)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.49. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.41, to imply an increase of 4.26% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The HOWL share’s 52-week high remains $5.59, putting it -26.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.57. The company has a valuation of $159.60M, with an average of 0.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 957.34K shares over the past 3 months.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOWL) trade information

After registering a 4.26% upside in the latest session, Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.43, jumping 4.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.26%, and 24.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.25%. Short interest in Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOWL) saw shorts transact 0.25 million shares and set a 1.09 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Werewolf Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL) shares are 61.54% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 38.17% against 15.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -10.30% this quarter before falling -17.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $2.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.5 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $7.28 million and $4.46 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -68.40% before dropping -44.00% in the following quarter.

HOWL Dividends

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOWL)’s Major holders

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 7.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.36% of the shares at 89.51% float percentage. In total, 82.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.14 million shares (or 17.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.74 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is MPM Asset Management, LLC with 4.28 million shares, or about 12.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $13.07 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.31 million shares. This is just over 0.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.96 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.14 million, or 0.39% of the shares, all valued at about 0.42 million.