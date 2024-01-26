Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR (NYSE: TKC) Stocks Rise 16.84% YTD; What Next For It?

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR (NYSE:TKC)’s traded shares stood at 0.7 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.85. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.62, to imply an increase of 5.05% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The TKC share’s 52-week high remains $5.63, putting it -0.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.52. The company has a valuation of $4.91B, with an average of 0.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 334.24K shares over the past 3 months.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR (NYSE:TKC) trade information

After registering a 5.05% upside in the latest session, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR (TKC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.66, jumping 5.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.87%, and 19.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.84%. Short interest in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR (NYSE:TKC) saw shorts transact 0.44 million shares and set a 1.11 days time to cover.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR (TKC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR (TKC) shares are 27.73% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3.85% against 3.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -3.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $767.02 million and $791.56 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.28% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -16.76% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 31.00% annually.

TKC Dividends

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.22, with the share yield ticking at 3.83% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR (NYSE:TKC)’s Major holders

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.85% of the shares at 3.85% float percentage. In total, 3.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.17 million shares (or 1.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $39.87 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Macquarie Group Limited with 4.93 million shares, or about 0.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $17.61 million.

We also have Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR (TKC) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd holds roughly 4.45 million shares. This is just over 0.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.63 million, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about 3.3 million.