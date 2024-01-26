Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN): How Can A Stock Be Up 21.10% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN)’s traded shares stood at 7.43 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.02, to imply an increase of 0.18% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The TCN share’s 52-week high remains $11.15, putting it -1.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.53. The company has a valuation of $3.01B, with an average of 19.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.36 million shares over the past 3 months.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) trade information

After registering a 0.18% upside in the last session, Tricon Residential Inc (TCN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.15, jumping 0.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 27.69%, and 20.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.10%. Short interest in Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) saw shorts transact 3.21 million shares and set a 1.77 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Tricon Residential Inc (TCN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tricon Residential Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Tricon Residential Inc (TCN) shares are 16.49% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -71.72% against -14.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 9.10% this quarter before jumping 62.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -43.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $115.56 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $121.4 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $195.71 million and $110.87 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -41.00% before jumping 9.50% in the following quarter.

TCN Dividends

Tricon Residential Inc has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tricon Residential Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.28, with the share yield ticking at 2.54% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN)’s Major holders

Tricon Residential Inc insiders hold 3.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.21% of the shares at 81.75% float percentage. In total, 79.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bank of Montreal/Can/. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 19.58 million shares (or 7.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $172.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. with 18.15 million shares, or about 6.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $159.93 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Delaware Group Equity Funds V-Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tricon Residential Inc (TCN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 6.49 million shares. This is just over 2.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $57.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.87 million, or 1.79% of the shares, all valued at about 39.23 million.