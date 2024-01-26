Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TRML) Gain Of 63.77 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TRML)’s traded shares stood at 1.27 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $38.65, to imply an increase of 7.33% or $2.64 in intraday trading. The TRML share’s 52-week high remains $39.49, putting it -2.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 76.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.18. The company has a valuation of $786.14M, with an average of 0.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 121.95K shares over the past 3 months.

Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TRML) trade information

After registering a 7.33% upside in the last session, Tourmaline Bio Inc (TRML) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 40.39, jumping 7.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 27.60%, and 63.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 47.63%. Short interest in Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TRML) saw shorts transact 0.4 million shares and set a 2.04 days time to cover.

Tourmaline Bio Inc (TRML) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tourmaline Bio Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Tourmaline Bio Inc (TRML) shares are 32.82% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 81.79% against 11.60%.

TRML Dividends

Tourmaline Bio Inc has its next earnings report out on November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tourmaline Bio Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TRML)’s Major holders

Tourmaline Bio Inc insiders hold 15.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.95% of the shares at 30.71% float percentage. In total, 25.95% institutions holds shares in the company.